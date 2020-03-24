Register
07:51 GMT24 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Passengers wear masks to help protect against coronavirus, at the Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, 8 March 2020.

    Unity With Netanyahu May Contain the Spread of Coronavirus but Could It Also Risk Gantz's Career?

    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Coronavirus Pandemic: Borders Shut, Public Events Cancelled (132)
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107852/27/1078522768_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_7ec234f3dc6635cc5d50d8ccc165a838.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202003241078688641-unity-with-netanyahu-may-contain-the-spread-of-coronavirus-but-could-it-also-risk-gantzs-career-/

    After realising that a broad government was not an option, the head of the Blue and White party Benny Gantz is now mulling over the establishment of a unity government with PM Netanyahu in an attempt to solve the raging Coronavirus crisis that has seen more than 1,400 people infected.

    It's been more than a week since Benny Gantz, the head of Israel's Blue and White party, was given a mandate to form a government - efforts that have proven futile so far.

    The ex-IDF chief of staff has until April 14 to establish a coalition. If no extension is given, the country's President Reuven Rivlin will have to pass the mandate to another candidate to attempt what Gantz had failed, and that will most probably be Benjamin Netanyahu.

    Forming a Coalition? Not So Fast

    Gantz is struggling to form a government primarily because he doesn't have the 61 seats in the Knesset needed to do so. To start off, he is facing disagreements within his own Blue and White party. 

    When the former chief of staff announced he would be willing to get the support of the Joint Arab List, an alliance of four Arab parties that received 15 seats in the 120-seat Israeli parliament in the country's 4th round of general polls, two hawkish members of his Blue and White party stated they had no intention to cooperate with the Arabs due to their anti-Israel and anti-Zionist stance. 

    The dispute over the cooperation with the Arab alliance has also led to divisions in the centre-left camp, with Orly Levy Abecassis, known for her hawkish views, splitting away from the merger with Labour and Meretz, thus reducing Gantz's chances of forming a government.

    The Joint Arab List has its concerns too. Although they did recommend Gantz to President Rivlin, pushing the head of state to give the mandate specifically to him, they have also expressed their reservations about joining his government. 

    The Arab alliance demands the cancellation of the nation state law that emphasizes the connection of the Jewish people to Israel, calls for the recognition of East Jerusalem as the capital of an independent Palestinian state, and urges a ban on any Jewish presence at the Temple Mount, which Jews and Arabs both consider holy. The former site of the first and second Jewish temples of classical antiquity is now the location of the Al Aqsa mosque, one of the most important Muslim shrines. It's unlikely that Gantz will be able to accommodate these demands, simply because the division of Jerusalem and the change of the status quo there will not be taken lightly by the Israeli public

    Unity as Last Resort?

    Realising that establishing a broad government was not an option, Gantz started considering other options including entering a unity government with Prime Minister Netanyahu.

    The legally troubled prime minister has repeatedly called on Gantz to put differences aside and establish an emergency government in an attempt to join efforts in handling the raging Coronavirus crisis that has claimed the life of one person in the country so far. More than 1,400 others are still being treated in hospitals across the country.

    Gantz seems to be moving in that direction. "Today I have spoken to Rabbi Itzkhak David Grossman, Idan Reichel and Nathan Shiransky [a group of famous Israelis who are pushing for the resolution of the political deadlock -- ed.] About the unity government and the need to unite all Israelis. I told them that I have been trying to unite Israelis since the moment I entered politics and I am willing to pay a high price for that," he wrote in his statement on Twitter.

    But Israel's public seems to be split. Many are weighing in on social networks, venting their anger at politicians for not resolving the crisis.

    "Almost every evening Bibi is preaching about new measures used to fight the Corona. Meanwhile it has been spreading rapidly. We need a unity government that will enable us to withstand this crisis. We need a unity government that will work for our sake!" wrote one Twitter user.

    ​Another tweep wrote: "It's time for the "Knights of Politics" in Blue and White [and other parties] to get together, wake up, and not wait until everything crashes and there is nothing left to save .. !!  Therefore, in this emergency, there is no room for idle arrogance and slogans ... like, "Israel's first" and then do the exact opposite ...!?  Therefore, you need to sit down immediately [for talks] and establish either a unity or an emergency government".

    ​They are not alone. According to the recent poll conducted by Israel Hayom, a paper associated with the right-wing circles, more than 30 percent of Israelis would want to see Israel's two major parties - Netanyahu's Likud and Gantz's Blue and White -- form a coalition with a number of smaller parties.

    At the same time, 26 percent of those asked would like to see the right-wing bloc form a government, with 47 percent of Israelis supporting Netanyahu's candidacy for the PM's post.

    The same survey also found that only 17 percent of Israelis backed a unity government that would be based on two main parties only.

    One Twitter user vented: "dear Prime Minister. Myself and many others like me, urge you to stop any negotiations with the Blue and White regarding a unity government. We say no to unity. Those, who trained the supporters of terrorists and those who receive support from terrorists, cannot sit in Israeli government".

    ​Another tweep wrote: "Dear Gantz, if you join a unity government now, it is you who will resuscitate the person accused of bribery and breach of trust, it will be you with whose efforts his [Netanyahu's-- ed.] the trial will be postponed to an unknown date... and who knows whether he will not dismantle the unity government after he steals your horses [a reference to the hawkish Blue and White parliamentarians]". 

    ​The party's leadership and other politicians are aware of the dangers that unity with Netanyahu might entail. But now, more than ever before, they are willing to take those risks.

    In his interview to one of Israel's leading channels, Blue and White's number 2 Yair Lapid said he was supportive of the notion of creating a unity government as long as Netanyahu would be the second in rotation after Gantz.

    Even the head of Yisrael Beitenu party, Avigdor Liberman, who has been vocal against Netanyahu in recent months, has changed his tone, saying he wanted to see a unity government, no matter who stands at the helm first. 

    Topic:
    Coronavirus Pandemic: Borders Shut, Public Events Cancelled (132)
    Tags:
    Avigdor Liberman, Benjamin Netanyahu, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Extending a Helping Hand: How Russia is Aiding Italy's Fight Against Raging COVID-19 Pandemic
    Extending a Helping Hand: How Russia is Aiding Italy's Fight Against Raging COVID-19 Pandemic
    The War on Error
    The War on Error
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse