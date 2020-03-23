Air Defence System Intercepts Drone Near Hmeimim Air Base - Syrian State Media

On 19 February, Syrian state media reported that the nation's air defences had repelled an attack by "hostile objects" on the suburbs of the city of Jableh, located on the Mediterranean coast in the vicinity of the Hmeimim air base, where the Russian Aerospace Forces are stationed.

The Syrian air defence system on Monday intercepted a drone in the vicinity of Jableh city in the Lattakia countryside near the Hmeimim base where Russian Aerospace Forces are stationed, according to the Syrian state news outlet Sana.

According to the report, the attacking drone, which approached the area late on Monday night, was destroyed before harming the military facility. A large explosion was heard in Latakia, according to local media.

Over several months, anti-aircraft systems have repelled dozens of attempts by terrorist groups to attack areas and villages in the Lattakia countryside, as well as the Hmeimim base, by means of drones carrying bombs. The most recent attempt is reported to have taken place on 19 February.