Register
21:10 GMT23 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search

    US Troops at Camp Taji Still Facing Radioactive Trash Burn Fallout - Pentagon IG

    Fox News
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    1130
    Subscribe

    The US Department of Defense Inspector General (IG) has blasted the conditions at Camp Taji in Iraq, where US troops continue to live in the shadow of toxic burn pits where trash is improperly disposed of years after the IG called attention to the problem.

    A recent audit by the DoD IG made public on Friday has revealed the ongoing disagreements between watchdogs and Pentagon brass over the danger of an open-air trash pit near Camp Taji, an Iraqi military base north of Baghdad where large numbers of US troops are stationed.

    ”In the absence of a contract requirement to dispose of solid waste in accordance with US Central Command environmental guidance, the contractor continued to use its commercially available, and Government of Iraq‑approved, solid waste disposal method of dumping solid waste at a site in the Camp Taji Amber Zone, which the Iraqis would later burn,” the IG report said, noting that “this solid waste disposal method may have contributed to the exposure of US and Coalition personnel to potential long‑term health effects from the burn pit smoke.”

    The finding was part of a larger report in which the IG audited the Army’s Base Life Support Contract at Camp Taji, finding the Pentagon overpaid by $116 million over the last five years to SoS International LLC, a service provider based in northern Virginia, for the base’s dining facilities, housing, electricity and other services.

    “As a result of poorly defined contract requirements, inadequate pricing structure, and lack of invoice oversight,” the Army wasted $36 million base life support expenses and $80 million on food and water, and on top of it, failed to ensure the trash was disposed of in a safe manner, the IG said.
    Burn pit
    © AP Photo / Adel Hana
    Burn pit

    Joe Hickman, author of "The Burn Pits: The Poisoning of America's Soldiers," told Sputnik in February 2019 that on average, war generates about 9 pounds of trash per day, creating a major disposal problem.

    “They decided to create open air burn pits where they throw all of this stuff in a makeshift dump and light it on fire and burn it. And the problem with that is, they burn anything and everything in these burn pits. They burn tires, wood that was treated, plastic, styrofoam, human body parts. The soldiers' housing quarters [are] sometimes within 300 meters from these massive burn pits,” Hickman said.

    A Longstanding Problem

    The issue first acquired national attention in 2018, when a Fox News expose revealed the burn pits “spewing thick clouds of black smoke into the air” as many as five days per week.

    “You know what it is once you smell it,” a US Army soldier told the news outlet anonymously, for fear of reprisal. “That thing smokes and smolders. It’s got that acrid trash smell.”

    Fox noted that thousands of veterans and former contractors have developed cancer, respiratory problems and blood disorders as a result of their exposure to the toxic vapors.

    Fox News
    The US Army soldier that provided the photo to Fox News says that the pits are about 400 yards from their barracks and that the smoke often hangs over their section of the base. Camp Taji, Iraq, July 11, 2018.

    Likewise, a base official noted in a February 2018 memo requesting funding to buy trash incinerators: “If this project is not funded, solid waste will continue to be dumped in an area … that is not designed to be a landfill; refuse will continue to be set on fire with fumes drifting over Taji Military Complex,” according to Stars and Stripes.

    The DoD IG noted in its report that this request has been filed at least twice since then, to no avail.

    Dissent from Pentagon Brass

    In a revealing passage, the report notes how the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) chief of staff disagreed with the IG’s characterization of the problem, including the very notion that they were “burn pits” or that they exposed US troops to toxic chemicals.

    “Although the Chief of Staff disagreed with our recommendations to review his staff’s actions in the development of the Camp Taji BLS [base life support] contract requirements and to incorporate additional DoD regulations, as appropriate, into the PWS [performance work statement], CJTF‑OIR staff stated that after the project to install incinerators is completed, CJTF‑OIR will update the PWS to include a requirement to dispose of solid waste through incineration,” the IG said.

    “This demonstrates that CJTF‑OIR continues to take action to address weakness in the PWS requirements. Therefore, we urge the Chief of Staff to reconsider his non‑concurrence with our recommendations. We consider these recommendations unresolved, and request CJTF‑OIR provide comments on the final report.”

    Stars and Stripes noted that an incineration plant compliant with US Central Command standards was given funding in October.

    In November 2019, the Veterans Burn Pits Exposure Recognition Act was introduced in the US Senate, aiming to pave the way for Americans exposed to dozens of toxic chemicals in US warzones and bases to prove injury and claim disability coverage.

    Veterans of Foreign Wars, an American non-governmental organization focused on the rehabilitation of US veterans, voiced its support for the legislation, which would cover not only veterans who served in Iraq, but also Afghanistan, Bahrain, Djibouti, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. At the present time, the Department of Veterans Affairs does not recognize burn pits as posing long-term health problems for veterans.

    Related:

    ‘Galician Chernobyl’: Toxic Lake Goes Viral in Spain on Coattails of ‘Siberian Maldives’
    US Air Force Academy Finds Elevated Toxic Chemical Levels in Groundwater
    Japan’s Plan to Release Toxic Fukushima Water Into Sea Approved by Nuclear Watchdog
    Tags:
    Iraq, Pentagon Inspector General, toxic smoke, trash, incineration, Taji
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Extending a Helping Hand: How Russia is Aiding Italy's Fight Against Raging COVID-19 Pandemic
    Extending a Helping Hand: How Russia is Aiding Italy's Fight Against Raging COVID-19 Pandemic
    The War on Error
    The War on Error
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse