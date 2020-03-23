Register
09:46 GMT23 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Israeli border police officers, stand in the village of Azzun near the West Bank city of Qalqilya

    Coronavirus Can't Stop IDF From Raids in West Bank - Palestinian Official

    © AP Photo / Majdi Mohammed
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107831/00/1078310057_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_9ac2419ce3fa95c629ca2a3e19f7a499.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202003231078676952-coronavirus-cant-stop-idf-from-raids-in-west-bank---palestinian-official/

    Palestinian Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh on Sunday announced a partial lockdown of the West Bank for the next two weeks, in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus that has seen more than 59 people infected.

    Despite the number of coronavirus patients being much lower in the Palestinian Authority (PA) than in Israel, where the number of those infected exceeds the one-thousand threshold, Ramallah still opted to introduce a series of strict measures that include the closure of banks, public offices, and governmental institutions as well as severe limitations on movement; with the public expected to stay indoors unless seeking essential services such as food and medication. 

    In addition, those coming from abroad have been asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days and the PA promised penalties including fines and imprisonment for those who breach the instructions.

    Palestinians Staying Afloat But Seeking Help

    "At this stage, we are focusing on precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus. Although we have the medical teams, it will [definitely] not be enough [if the situation continues to deteriorate], especially given the fact that we have a shortage of medicine and medical equipment", said Ibrahim Melhim, a Palestinian Authority spokesman.

    But they will need financial assistance too. On Thursday, Israeli Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon signed a decree allowing the transfer of some $33 million of Palestinian taxpayers' money to the PA in a bid to keep their medical system afloat.

    This is particularly helpful given that Palestinians can no longer be treated in Israeli hospitals, not only because of the current coronavirus crisis but also because of a dispute that erupted last March revolving around the transfer of tax revenues to Ramallah. 

    An Israeli firefighter sprays disinfectant in Modi'in, Israel
    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    An Israeli firefighter sprays disinfectant in Modi'in, Israel

    Prior to the disagreement, the PA was forking out some $100 million for the medical bills of Palestinians in Israel every year, with Israeli hospitals treating some 50,000 people in 2019.

    After the option of getting medical assistance in Israel was removed, PM Shtayyeh called on Israeli doctors working in the West Bank to voluntarily work in Palestinian hospitals as a way to save on costs of sending patients to Israel.

    Although Physicians for Human Rights, an Israeli NGO that unites some 3,500 medical professionals and volunteers and who provides assistance to the Palestinians, accepted Shtayyeh's invitation, the chances that these doctors will now be able to go in and out of the West Bank are almost non-existent.

    Tightening the Grip

    In addition to Bethlehem, which has been closed down for nearly three weeks due to the outbreak of the virus there, Israel also decided to impose a total closure of the West Bank starting Sunday, permitting only Palestinians employed in Israel in construction to enter the Jewish state and remain there for a period of up to two months, on the condition they are not older than 50 and they obtained the necessary permits.

    Reports suggest that the decision to exclude construction workers was not only motivated by the desire to prevent the collapse of Israel's construction sector, which relies almost entirely on Palestinian workers but to also minimise the blow to the already staggering Palestinian economy.

    According to estimates, the 150,000 Palestinian workers employed in Israel in construction and agriculture on a daily basis bring in over $300 million per month, so harming their ability to do so would devastate them economically.

    That's why the decision to permit construction workers to remain in Israel - something that's banned under normal circumstances - was welcomed by the Palestinian authorities with Shtayyeh calling on Tel Aviv to provide these people with the necessary humanitarian conditions.

    Israel has already announced it would be the responsibility of employers to house those Palestinians and provide them with the necessary assistance during their entire stay. 

    "We have very strong round-the-clock coordination with the Israeli side to prevent the coronavirus from spreading", said Melhim, referring to the measures taken by both sides. "At the same time, Israel continues to operate in the Palestinian Territories as if there is no coronavirus crisis".
    Soldats israéliens
    © CC BY 2.0 / Israel Defense Forces / Brother's Keeper Operation in Judea & Samaria
    Soldats israéliens
    "They [Israeli forces - ed.] continue their raids across the West Bank, arresting people and confiscating lands, and that harms the existing coordination between the PA and Israel putting an additional burden on the Palestinian Authority", the official summed up.
    Tags:
    Israel Defence Forces (IDF), West Bank, Palestinians, palestinians, Palestine, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Outstanding Diplomat and Mr No': Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Turns 70
    'Outstanding Diplomat and Mr No': Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Turns 70
    The War on Error
    The War on Error
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse