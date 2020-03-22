Saudi Arabia Imposes 21-Day Curfew to Fight Coronavirus Spread

The Kingdom has registered at least 511 coronavirus cases with no fatalities, according to the latest data provided by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Centre.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has imposed a 21-day curfew from 7 pm to 6 am to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus disease in the Kingdom, al-Arabiya reported on Sunday.

The measure takes effect on Monday.

King Salman earlier said that his country would continue to take stringent, precautionary measures to combat the spread of COVID-19.

So far, the authorities announced that overflow arenas outside of the holy mosques of Mecca and Medina would be closed for Friday prayers, and the Kingdom has also suspended passenger travel on domestic flights, buses, and trains, as well as taxi services for two weeks.

Globally, the virus has afflicted over 292,000 people, and killed more than 12,700, according to the latest situation update provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Johns Hopkins University puts the global coronavirus toll at over 322,570, with more than 14,400 deaths.