Death Toll From Coronavirus in Turkey Rises to 9, Total of 670 Cases Registered

Globally, the virus has affected 209,839 people and killed 8,778, according to data provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The number of people who died from the novel coronavirus disease in Turkey has risen to nine, Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca said on Friday, adding that the total number of confirmed cases has reached 670.

Five new fatalities were confirmed, all of whom were elderly people in declining health, Koca said, adding that the country should protect its elderly citizens.

​Ankara on Thursday reported 359 cases of coronavirus.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Turkey has decided to shut down all the mosques in the country and Friday prayers will not be performed, the president of Turkey's Directorate of Religious Affairs, Ali Erbas said.

On Monday, Turkey also suspended collective prayers in mosques due to the situation with coronavirus, while individual prayers remained permitted.