Israel Registers First Death From Coronavirus - Report

Originating in China last December, the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has rapidly spread across the globe prompting the World Health Organisation (WHO) to declare the new virus outbreak a pandemic on 11 March.

The first death from the novel coronavirus has been registered in Israel, the Jerusalem Post reported on Friday citing the health ministry.

The person who died is an 88-year-old man with a record of other health issues.

Earlier, the health authorities said the number of coronavirus cases in Israel climbed to 705, including 10 patients in critical condition.

To curb the spread of COVID-19, Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu has tightened quarantine measures in the country, ordering all citizens to stay home except those whose work is permitted in an emergency situation.

Israel earlier suspended entry to all foreigners and closed its land borders with the West Bank, Jordan, and Egypt.

Globally, COVID-19 the virus has affected 209,839 people and killed 8,778 according to data provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO).