Register
13:23 GMT20 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Turkish Army tanks stationed in the east of Idlib, Syria, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020

    Irritated by Russia-Turkey Idlib Deal, US Ready to Undermine Syrian Settlement - Moscow

    © AP Photo /
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    202
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107864/20/1078642080_0:148:3377:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_313ac4a335e36d4efb5cb5507b41f026.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202003201078642998-irritated-by-russia-turkey-idlib-deal-us-ready-to-undermine-syrian-settlement-moscow/

    On 5 March, Moscow and Ankara clinched a ceasefire deal to stop an ongoing escalation between Turkish and Syrian forces in Idlib Province, and to establish joint military patrols in the area.

    Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Friday that the US, which is frustrated over the Moscow-Ankara accord on the Idlib settlement, uses any pretext to promote anti-Russian hysteria.

    She said that the Ministry has paid attention to “the intensification of contacts between American politicians and the quasi-humanitarian organisation White Helmets operating in Syria”.

    “Such contacts usually end up with big problems in the region in the form of provocations and provocative actions. On 17 March, US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun met the White Helmets leader despite restrictions on contacts with foreigners introduced by the State Department in connection with the spread of the coronavirus", Zakharova said.

    She also recalled that on 11 March, the White Helmets leader delivered a speech in the US Senate, in what was preceded by the group’s representatives meeting the US Special Representative for Syria near the Turkish-Syrian border.  

    According to her, these meetings took place against the backdrop of Washington’s new anti-Russian information campaign over the situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

    “Of course, it is surprising that the White Helmets, which position themselves exclusively as a humanitarian organisation, are again at the centre of the West’s information manipulations that are aimed at distorting the real situation in Idlib […]. It seems that ​​the possible implementation of the Russian-Turkish agreements, and the very idea of ​​the Idlib de-escalation zone, causes such irritation in Washington that they are ready to use any excuse to unleash anti-Russian hysteria and undermine Syrian political settlement”, Zakharova emphasised.

    Putin, Erdogan Ink Idlib Ceasefire Agreement

    The statement comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed an agreement on 5 March stipulating the re-establishment of a ceasefire regime in Syria’s Idlib Province and the organisation of joint patrols on the M4 and M5 highways in the area. Ankara also pledged to deploy more troops to the region, while ensuring that they strictly stay within established observation posts in the province.

    The agreement was clinched after local terrorist groups intensified attacks against the Syrian Army last month, forcing it to respond in kind. On 27 February, Damascus forces shelled Turkish troops as they were returning the terrorists' fire, killing 33 servicemen, who, according to Russia, were not supposed to be in the theatre of operation.

    Ankara pledged to retaliate for the deaths of its soldiers by launching an offensive against the Syrian Army dubbed Operation Spring Shield. The attacks reportedly resulted in the deaths of dozens of Syrian servicemen.

    White Helmets Accused of Staging Fake Chemical Attacks in Syria

    As far as the White Helmets are concerned, the group has been repeatedly tracked operating side by side with militants in Syria, including those from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham*, and also repeatedly accused of staging fake chemical weapons attacks in the country. This included the 2018 false chemical attack in Syria's Douma, which the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) blamed on the Syrian government.

    Damascus insists that the Douma attack was staged by the White Helmets and used to justify the subsequent airstrikes on the Syrian forces by the US, the UK, and France.

    *Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a terrorist group banned in Russia and a spate of other countries

    Related:

    Turkey to Deploy More Troops as Ceasefire Comes Into Effect in Idlib Under New Agreement With Russia
    Refugee Outflow From Idlib Accelerates Over Matter of Days - UNHCR
    US Will Not Provide Air Support to Turkey in Syria's Idlib - Pentagon Chief
    Syrian Warplane Downed by Turkish Forces in Idlib - Turkish Defence Ministry
    Tags:
    agreement, escalation, White Helmets, United States, Maria Zakharova, Idlib, Turkey, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 14-20 March
    This Week in Pictures: 14-20 March
    The War on Error
    The War on Error
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse