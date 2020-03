The Islamic Republic occupies the third position amid countries worst-hit by the coronavirus, right after China and Italy. At the moment, there are over 18,000 infected in Iran, while more than have 1,200 died from the disease.

Iran celebrates Nowruz, or the Persian New Year amid the coronavirus pandemic that has affected thousands of people in the Islamic Republic. The authorities had to ask people to stay at home during the holiday due to the outbreak; however, there is no mandatory quarantine in the country.

Nowruz marks the end of the old year and the beginning of a new one, occurring on the day of the vernal equinox.

