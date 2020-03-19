Number of Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Turkey Rises by 168 to 359 – Health Minister

"168 out of 1,981 tests conducted within the past 24 hours turned out to be positive. The number of infected people has reached 359. Unfortunately, we have lost an 85-year-old woman, the death toll has reached four [people]", Koca wrote on his Twitter page on late Thursday.
Son 24 saatte yapılan 1.981 TESTTEN 168’İ POZİTİF ÇIKTI. 191 olan hasta sayımız 359’a ulaştı. Hastalarımızdan 85 yaşındaki bir hanımefendiyi kaybettik. Daha önce vefat eden bir hasta COVID-19 olarak değerlendirildi. Toplam kaybımız maalesef 4 oldu. Acımız arttı ama başaracağız.— Dr. Fahrettin Koca (@drfahrettinkoca) March 19, 2020
On Wednesday, Turkey reported its second death from the new coronavirus.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. More than 240,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 9,800 fatalities, according to John Hopkins University.
