Two Turkish Soldiers Killed in Rocket Attack by 'Radical Groups' in Syria's Idlib

The situation in northern Syria recently calmed down, as Moscow and Ankara reached a ceasefire, suspending clashes between Syrian forces on the one side, and Turkish troops and Turkey-backed militants on the other.

Two Turkish soldiers have been killed and one more injured in a rocket attack by "radical groups" in the Syrian province of Idlib, the Turkish Ministry of Defence said on Thursday.

The targets selected in the region were immediately fired upon with the fire support vehicles and responded each time, the statement added.

A major escalation was avoided in the province thanks to an agreement negotiated by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan on establishing a security corridor that runs six kilometres (3.7 miles) north and south of the M4 highway that connects Latakia to Saraqib.

Earlier in February, local terrorist groups intensified attacks against the Syrian Army, forcing a response in kind. Damascus forces, however, shelled Turkish troops as they were returning the terrorists' fire, killing 33 servicemen, who, according to Russia, were not supposed to be in the region of operation.

Ankara vowed to retaliate for the deaths of its soldiers by launching an offensive against the Syrian Army dubbed Operation Spring Shield. The attacks reportedly resulted in the deaths of dozens of Syrian servicemen.