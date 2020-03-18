Second Death From Coronavirus Registered in Turkey, Number of COVID-19 Cases Rises to 191

Originating in China's Hubei province last December, the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has quickly spread around the globe, prompting the World Health Organisation (WHO) to declare the outbreak a pandemic on 11 March.

The second person has died from the new coronavirus in Turkey, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday, while the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has risen to 191.

93 new cases have been registered in Turkey over the past 24 hours, Koca said on Tweeter.

61 YAŞINDA erkek bir hastamızı kaybettik. Kendisine Allah’tan rahmet diliyorum. Bugün sonuçlanan testler, tedbirlerin çok zorunlu olduğunu gösteriyor. Tanı konup tedavilerine başlanan 93 YENİ VAKAMIZ var. Hasta sayımız 191’e ulaştı. Riskin önünü birlikte keselim. — Dr. Fahrettin Koca (@drfahrettinkoca) March 18, 2020

On Tuesday, Turkey reported a total of 98 coronavirus cases and one fatality.

Globally, the virus has killed more than 7,500 people and infected over 179,100 others, according to the latest data provided by the WHO.