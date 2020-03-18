Register
21:35 GMT18 March 2020
    Israel Police squad car

    Israeli Police Charge First Quarantine Violator, Open Dozens of Other Related Cases

    © CC BY-SA 3.0 / Gellerj / Israel Police squad car
    Middle East
    The Israel Police announced that, for the first time amid the COVID-19 novel coronavirus outbreak, it has filed charges against an individual who broke quarantine.

    The police force announced Wednesday that it will file charges against one individual who defied an ordered quarantine and exited their home at least three times in the past three days, reported the Times of Israel.

    Police are seeking to have the indicted individual remain behind bars - with no chance of bail - until their court proceedings conclude in the case.

    An Israel Police spokesperson announced that another 86 cases have been opened regarding individuals suspected of breaking quarantines. According to the official, at least a dozen people are being investigated for spreading misinformation about the novel coronavirus pandemic.

    While the country has not ordered a full lockdown, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged citizens to take the global pandemic created by COVID-19 seriously.

    “This isn’t child’s play, it’s not summer vacation, it’s a matter of life and death,” he said Tuesday, as reported by the Times of Israel.

    The outlet reported that some 150 ultra-Orthodox Jews had defied the Health Ministry’s orders concerning public gatherings and held a wedding in the city of Beit Shemesh on the same day as Netanyahu’s address to the country. Guidelines previously imposed in Israel had limited gatherings to no more than 10 individuals.

    Citing Hebrew-language website Behadrei Hardeim, the Times of Israel noted that at least four individuals were arrested following the service, including an American who traveled to Israel from the US and was supposed to be in quarantine.

    Despite the crackdown against those who are disobeying the Health Ministry’s orders and other advisories, Netanyahu said Tuesday that there are no immediate plans to impose a total lockdown.

    "The transition of the public sector to the format of the state of emergency. The private sector is switching to a reduced format. State services - in the full format,” the prime minister said. “We do not lock people at home. I’m not talking about a total lockdown; I hope we will not get to this.”

    According to the World Health Organization’s March 17 report, at least 250 Israelis have contracted COVID-19, and at least 50 have died from the contagious disease. However, the Health Ministry’s news releases cite novel coronavirus cases ranging up to 288 as of this article’s publication.

    Tags:
    Israel Police, Jerusalem, public health, quarantine, quarantine, coronavirus, COVID-19, Israel
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

