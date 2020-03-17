Iraq President Designates Former Najaf Governor as Prime Minister - Reports

Iraq has been in political uncertainty over the position of a new prime minister who will form a transitional government to lead the nation to early elections. The post has been occupied by Adil Abdul-Mahdi since October 2018.

Iraqi President has named former Najaf governor Adnan Zurfi as the country's new prime minister, Iraq's state television reported on Tuesday. According to the report, the head of state authorised the Iraqi official to form a new cabinet.

On 1 February, President Salih approved the candidacy of former Minister of Communications Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi for the post of prime minister and instructed him to form a government. A month later, he withdrew his candidacy after the deputies of the Iraqi parliament twice failed to hold a meeting to pass a vote of confidence in his government due to the absence of a quorum.

Until recently, the duties of the head of the cabinet were performed by the previous Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi, who announced his resignation at the end of November last year.

Earlier this month, Mahdi proposed holding early parliamentary elections on 4 December.