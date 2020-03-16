Register
11:40 GMT16 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    An Iranian man wears a protective masks to prevent contracting coronavirus, as he sits in the bus in Tehran, Iran 25 February 2020.

    Iran Tests 10 Million People for Coronavirus – Report

    © REUTERS / WANA NEWS AGENCY
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107843/22/1078432270_0:0:2747:1546_1200x675_80_0_0_6058a83f7a6acaf0870e312443a83395.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202003161078579442-iran-tests-10-million-people-for-coronavirus--report/

    With nearly 14,000 confirmed cases and more than 700 deaths, Iran has been one of the countries hardest hit by COVID-19. The country’s medical response to the crisis has been complicated by crippling US sanctions, which have led to shortages of basic medical equipment, including protective facemasks.

    Iran’s health authorities have screened over 10 million people for symptoms of the new coronavirus over a four-day period, Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raeisi has revealed.

    “6.5 million individuals were screened at health centres, and 3.7 million others via the online platform,” Raeisi said in an address, his remarks quoted by PressTV.

    Iran launched a new online system, salamat.gov.ir, late last week, allowing people to self-test for coronavirus by answering a number of questions regarding their symptoms, such as fever, chills, dry cough, sore throat and shortness of breath, with the hope being that such self-assessment can prevent the needless spread of the virus in medical facilities. If coronavirus is suspected, medical professionals are required to carry out follow-up assessment and assistance to affected individuals.

    According to Raeisi, health center tests and self-testing led to the discovery of some 900 cases of COVID-19, with these individuals hospitalized. The official said the northwestern province of Gilan, which borders on the Caspian Sea, has tested of some 76 percent of the province’s entire population amid a particularly high concentration of coronavirus cases there.

    With some 13,938 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of this writing, including 724 deaths, Iran has some of the highest infection and fatality rates in the world. On Sunday, Iran’s health ministry reported that over 100 people had succumbed to the virus in a 24 hour period. On Monday, the ministry said it had discovered a total of 1,053 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours. A total of 4,590 Iranians have made a complete recovery.

    On Sunday, Iranian Vice President Mohammad Bagher Nobakht blasted the Trump administration for its “adversarial and inhumane” attitude toward Iran’s plight amid continued US sanctions pressure against the country. The US, Nobakht complained, was “not even abandoning their medical sanctions against Iran under these tough circumstances,” adding that Washington was continuing to make it impossible for Iran to sell its oil to buy medical equipment, with multiple senior Iranian officials urging sanctions to be eased to allow medical supplies in. In a bid to help last week, Russia shipped 50,000 COVID-19 test kits to Iran. The US, meanwhile, moved to extend sanctions against Iran’s oil sector. On Monday, China called on sanctions against Iran to be lifted "immediately" to "avooid further damage to the Iranian economy and people's lives."

    Iran’s COVID-19 infection rate has been unusually high among senior officials, with well over a dozen officials succumbing to the virus in recent months, and some 8 percent of the country’s parliament, the consultative assembly, infected. On Friday, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei suggested that he received evidence to suggest that the pandemic may have been a man-made “biological attack.” Khamenei’s comments came on the heels of remarks by a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman suggesting that the US military may have unleashed COVID-19 in Wuhan, China late last year. The state department summoned China’s ambassador to Washington on Friday over the allegations.

    Related:

    Over 100 People Died in Iran From COVID-19 Over Past Day - Health Official
    Israel and Iran Close Pilgrimage Sites Due to Coronavirus Pandemic - Reports
    China Wants Iran Sanctions Lifted to Avoid Damage to 'Economy and People's Lives' Amid Pandemic
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    French actress and model of Ukrainian descent Olga Kurylenko on the red carpet at the closing ceremony of the 65th Berlin International Film Festival Berlinale 2015.
    Fame is No Defence: Celebrities Who Tested Positive for COVID-19
    Make No Difference
    Makes No Difference
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse