Israeli PM Netanyahu Takes Precautionary Test For Coronavirus

Haaretz reported earlier in the day that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial that was scheduled to begin on 17 March has been postponed for over two months until 24 May due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country.

Benjamin Netanyahu has been tested for coronavirus, but showed no symptoms before the check, which was precautionary, according to an official statement. There is no mention of the results.

The statement comes after the prime minister stated that Israel would use counter-terrorism technology to detect coronavirus patients and those who skip mandatory quarantine.

All foreigners entering the country have been required to self-isolate for 14 days, while all schools, restaurants, cafes, gyms, and most of businesses have been shut.

According to the Israeli Health Ministry, the number of Israelis who have contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rose to 127 on 13 March amid the nation’s struggle to contain the spread.

