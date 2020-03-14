Syrian Parliament Elections Postponed by More Than a Month Over Coronavirus

DUBAI (Sputnik) - Syrian President Bashar Assad signed a decree delaying the parliamentary elections from 13 April until May 20 to avert the possible spread of coronavirus pandemic, the Syrian President’s office said Saturday.

"As part of the state’s precautionary measures to tackle the coronavirus ... President Assad issues Decree No. 86 of 2020 to postpone the elections of members of the People’s Assembly for the third legislative rotation … dated 13 April 2020 to Wednesday, 20 May", the president’s office said in a statement.

Syria is one of the few countries where no coronavirus cases have yet been detected despite conducting tests on people displaying symptoms.

Syria’s supreme election commission on Wednesday completed accepting applications from those seeking to run in the upcoming parliamentary elections, state media reported, adding that a total of 8,735 bids had been received.

The last parliamentary elections in Syria were held in April 2016. Back then, 3,500 candidates were competing for 250 seats in the parliament.