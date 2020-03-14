Iranian Foreign Ministry Summons Swiss Ambassador Over US Claims on Iraqi Base Attack

"Following the baseless remarks by the US president [Donald Trump] that the Islamic Republic of Iran is held accountable for the attack on the base of coalition forces in Iraq’s al-Taji, the Swiss ambassador to Tehran, who represents the US interests, was summoned by the Director-General for the Americas of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday evening, 13 March 2020, and was notified of our country’s strong protests against those comments (by the US president)", the ministry said in a statement, citing Mousavi.
The spokesman added that "the wrong US policies in Iraq" were the reason for the current tensions and US officials "could not shirk responsibility by making groundless and dangerous remarks".
In the early hours of 13 March, the US military conducted precision strikes on five weapon storage facilities of Kataib Hezbollah.
Late on 11 March, two US soldiers and one UK coalition servicemen were killed, as over 15 rockets hit Camp Taji, also causing injuries for over 10 people. A spokesman for the Iraqi armed forces, Tahsin al-Khafaji, said on Thursday that Iraqi troops were among those injured.
