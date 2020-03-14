Almost 100 People Died From COVID-19 in Iran Over Last 24 Hours - Health Ministry

TEHRAN (Sputnik) - On Thursday, Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to Iran’s health minister, said that the total number of COVID-19 cases in Iran has risen to over 10,000, while the death toll has reached 429 people.

Almost 100 people died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Iran over the last 24 hours, which brings the death toll to 611, Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to the country's health minister, said on Saturday, adding that the number of those infected with the virus has surpassed 12,700.

"Over the past 24 hours, 1,365 cases of the infection were registered [in Iran], the total number of cases has reached 12,729. Over the past 24 hours, 97 patients died, the total death toll has risen to 611", the adviser wrote on Twitter.

​Vahabzadeh added that a total of 4,339 people had recovered.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organisation declared the spread of COVID-19 a pandemic. The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has surpassed 140,000 and more than 5,500 people have died from the disease. About 68,000 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection, according to Johns Hopkins University.