Register
13:54 GMT14 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    US army forces supervise during a training session at the Taji camp, north of Baghdad, with Iraqi soldiers, aimed at preparing them to install floating bridges, ahead of installing replacement ones in Mosul, on March 6, 2017

    Attack on US-Coalition Base in Iraq Cannot be Used as Pretext for Foreign Ops on Its Soil - Baghdad

    © AFP 2020 / Sabah Arar
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    3285
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107856/71/1078567177_0:32:2898:1662_1200x675_80_0_0_b5c22de20ed28a195b59927fe75e8844.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202003141078567031-iraqi-military-say-us-must-get-green-light-from-baghdad-to-conduct-airraids-on-its-soil/

    US military officials previously claimed that they had notified Iraqi authorities of an impending airstrike on the positions of Iraqi-based paramilitary groups in retaliation for 11 March attacks on the Camp Taji military base.

    The Iraqi military has cautioned the US and other foreign forces against taking any military action in Iraq without the government's approval, adding that recent missile strikes against the Camp Taji military base can't serve as a pretext for unauthorised actions. The military has also called on all foreign forces to fulfil the demands of an earlier non-binding resolution by the country's parliament and withdraw from Iraq.

    The country's military also promised to investigate the circumstances of 14 March missile attacks on the Camp Taji military base that left several Iraqi servicemen critically injured. They stated that the launch site along with 24 unused missiles was found in an area close to the base and vowed to arrest those responsible for the attack.

    This photo released by the government-affiliated Media Security Cell on Thursday, March 12, 2020, shows a rocket-rigged truck launcher after a rocket attack on Camp Taji, a few miles north of Baghdad, in Rashidiya, Iraq. Iraq's military on Thursday said it opened an investigation into the rocket attack that hours earlier killed three servicemen, including two Americans, at an Iraqi base housing coalition forces that has been used as a training base for a number of years. (Media Security Cell via AP)
    © AP Photo /
    This photo released by the government-affiliated Media Security Cell on Thursday, March 12, 2020, shows a rocket-rigged truck launcher after a rocket attack on Camp Taji, a few miles north of Baghdad, in Rashidiya, Iraq. Iraq's military on Thursday said it opened an investigation into the rocket attack that hours earlier killed three servicemen, including two Americans, at an Iraqi base housing coalition forces that has been used as a training base for a number of years. (Media Security Cell via AP)

    On Saturday, at least 10 Katyusha rockets struck the Camp Taji military base where foreign troops are housed, the broadcaster Al-Jazeera reported. This is the second attack on the base this week with the last one taking place on 11 March and reportedly leaving one British and two American soldiers dead, as well as over a dozen injured.

    The US conducted retaliatory strikes against Iraqi-based group Kataib Hezbollah and state-sponsored Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) in response to the Wednesday attack. While the US command claimed that it consulted with Iraqi authorities about the impending "defensive" strikes, it is not clear if Baghdad had actually approved it.

    "We consulted with them [Iraq] in the wake of the attack. They knew the response was coming", US Central Command (CENTCOM) commander Kenneth McKenzie said.
    U.S. Army soldiers with Battery C, 1st Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, Task Force Strike, execute a fire mission in northern Iraq on Aug. 14 2016
    © Photo : 1st Lt. Daniel Johnson/U.S. Army
    Rockets Hit Base Housing US Troops for Second Time - Iraq Security Officials

    Iraqi officials have condemned the attack, with the military stating that it resulted in the deaths of three soldiers, two policemen, and a civilian. Iraqi President Barham Salih slammed the attacks as a violation of the country's sovereignty. The country's foreign ministry even summoned the US envoy to Iraq on 13 March to hand over a note of protest against unauthorised attacks committed on Iraqi soil.

    Related:

    US Conducts Retaliatory Strikes in Iraq Following Deadly Camp Taji Attack
    US' Foes Won't 'Get Away With It': Esper Says All Options on Table After Iraq Rocket Attack
    US Lawmaker Lindsey Graham Seeks ‘Aggressive’ Response to Rocket Strike on Coalition Base in Iraq
    Threat From Iran Remains ‘Very High’ After US Retaliatory Strikes in Iraq - CENTCOM Chief
    Attack on US-Coalition Base in Iraq Cannot be Used as Pretext for Foreign Ops on Its Soil - Baghdad
    Tags:
    retaliation, airstrike, attack, Iraq, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 7 March - 13 March
    This Week in Pictures: 7 March - 13 March
    Make No Difference
    Makes No Difference
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse