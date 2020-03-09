Turkey Has Asked NATO for Additional Assistance on Syria - Erdogan

On Sunday, just three days after Russia brokered a ceasefire between Turkey and Syria in the wayward Syrian province of Idlib, the Turkish president threatened to take unilateral action if the ceasefire deal was not adhered to.

Ankara has asked NATO for additional assistance to help defend the border with Syria, and in connection with the migration issue, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced.

"[We've asked for] additional NATO assistance on Syria - for the defence of the border with Syria, and in connection with the migration challenge," Erdogan said, speaking to reporters on Monday following his meeting with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.

Stressing that Turkey was looking for "concrete support from all our allies to this struggle," Erdogan noted that Turkey had been the only NATO power to fight Syrian-based 'threats', including Daesh (ISIS)*, for over nine years and to have suffered troops killed.

"The situation in Syria threatens Europe. No country in Europe has the right to look with indifference at the humanitarian drama in Syria," Erdogan said.

For his part, Stoltenberg pointed to the "common challenge" of migration and refugee flows along the Greek-Turkish border, saying it required "common solutions."

"So I welcome the dialogue between Turkey and the European Union, and I trust that the way forward can be found. NATO will continue to play its part. We are currently deployed in the GNC to help tackle the refugee and migrant crisis. Allies are also prepared to continue to support Turkey, and we are exploring what more we may be able to do," Stoltenberg said.

On Sunday, Erdogan called on Greece to "open the gates' to migrants, suggesting the country should "let them go to other European countries" and "be free of this burden."

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.