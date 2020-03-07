Russian Military Police Patrol Syria's Aleppo, Raqqah, Hasakah Provinces

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian military police are continuing to patrol the Syrian-Turkish border in the north Syrian provinces of Aleppo, Raqqah and Hasakah, the head of the Russian Defence Ministry's centre for Syria reconciliation, Rear Admiral Oleg Zhuravlev said on Saturday.

"Russian military police units are continuing the patrol on the routes ... in Aleppo province, ... in Raqqah province, ... in Hasakah province", Zhuravlev said.

The rear admiral added that Russian combat aircraft also carried out patrols of several routes in the area.

The patrols are part of a Russia-Turkey deal on creating a buffer zone in northern Syria.

In late October, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan struck a memorandum in Russia's Sochi that envisions a variety of patrol missions in the border area carried out by the Russian military, Syrian border guards and Turkish troops to ensure the implementation of the deal.