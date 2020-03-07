Iran's Re-Elected Lawmaker Fatemeh Rahbar Dies From Coronavirus - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A recently re-elected member of the Iranian parliament, Fatemeh Rahbar, has died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in one of the Tehran's hospitals, the Iranian Tasnim News Agency reported on Saturday.

Rahbar secured her mandate in the eleventh parliamentary elections held on 21 February, as a deputy for Tehran. Prior to that, she was a member of the seventh, eighth and ninth convocations.

To date, Iran has registered 4,747 coronavirus cases, of which 124 were fatal. COVID-19 has affected every Iranian province, with the most number of cases recorded in Tehran.

The authorities have taken measures to limit the spread of the virus, including cancelling classes in educational institutions until Nowruz, the Iranian New Year, which starts on March 20, followed by holidays. Recommendations to stay at home and to refrain from travelling are still in place.

Fatemeh Rahbar, a newly elected member of #Iranian Parliament, died from coronavirus on Saturdayhttps://t.co/Y0KgknJFqK pic.twitter.com/4j8VaJpNNX — Tasnim News Agency (@Tasnimnews_EN) March 7, 2020

​Many organisations are gradually moving to a video conferencing format. Cultural and sporting events have also been cancelled.

The movement of individuals who have suspected coronavirus is limited in the country. Citizens with symptoms are quarantined for 14 days in the city where they arrived. Restrictions also apply to religious rites, such as Friday prayers. Visits to Shiite shrines have been regulated.

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections globally has surpassed 102,000, with almost 3,500 deaths, a vast majority of which were in China’s Hubei province where the virus originated. At the same time, more than 57,000 people have recovered.