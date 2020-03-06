Russian Military Says Registered 6 Violations by Militants in Idlib Since New Ceasefire Took Effect

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier struck a ceasefire agreement creating a humanitarian corridor and establishing joint patrols in the province.

The Russian centre for Syrian reconciliation says it has registered at least 6 violations by the militants operating in Syria's Idlib province since the new ceasefire took effect.

"Six shelling have been registered since the beginning of ceasefire at midnight on 6 March", Rear Admiral Oleg Zhuravlev, the commander of the center, said at a daily briefing.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed on a ceasefire in Idlib, which started at midnight. The sides also agreed to create a security corridor six kilometers (3.7 miles) north and south of the M4 highway in Syria, which connects the provinces of Latakia and Aleppo.

Following the ceasefire agreement, the situation in northern Syria calmed down following major clashes between Ankara and Damascus.

Last week, Turkey launched Operation Spring Shield responding to an airstrike performed against the militants in Idlib by the Syrian Army that killed at least 34 Turkish servicemen.

According to Moscow, the Turkish soldiers were operating amongst Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly known as Al-Nusra Front*) militants. Ankara later claimed its army had "neutralised" up to 300 Syrian soldiers.

*Al-Nusra Front (also known as Jabhat al-Nusra, Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, or al-Qaeda in Syria) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia