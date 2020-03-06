Watch Live: Thousands of Migrants Attempt to Cross Turkey-Greece Border

Last week, Ankara announced it would not hinder the flow of refugees fleeing to Europe due to the conflict in the Syrian province of Idlib, opening the border to migrants who want to go to the European Union.

The situation in the Turkish city of Edirne remains tense as numerous migrants from the Middle East attempt to cross the border, entering Greece after major clashes in Idlib rocked the region over the last several weeks.

The Turkish authorities struck an agreement with Brussels during a major migrant crisis in 2016, promising to stifle the flow coming to European countries, while the EU vowed to provide funds to help Turkey care for the refugees. Ankara, however, repeatedly criticised European countries for not meeting the conditions of the deal.

