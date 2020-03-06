Situation in Idlib Day After Putin and Erdogan Agree on Ceasefire - Video

The situation in northern Syria has recently calmed down after major clashes between Ankara and Damascus. Turkish forces attacked the Syrian Army after the latter’s strike against jihadists in Idlib also killed several Turkish servicemen. According to the Russian military, the Turkish soldiers were among militants advancing against the Syrian Army.

The live video shows the village of Khan Assubul in Idlib Province after Syria and Turkey-backed militants in the area agreed to a ceasefire deal, secured by Moscow and Ankara.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier held talks in the Kremlin, agreeing to create a security corridor around the M4 Damascus-Aleppo international highway to prevent further escalation in Syria.

Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!