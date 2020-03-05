Two Turkish Soldiers Killed in Idlib, Three Others Injured - Report

Previously, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that they have negotiated a preliminary agreement to settle the ongoing conflict in the Idlib province.

On Thursday, the Turkish Defence Ministry said that two of its soldiers died and three others were wounded after Syrian government forces opened fire in the northern Syrian province of Idlib, media reported.

The Defence Ministry said its forces responded with fire toward Syrian government targets, the report read.

Earlier in the day, the Syrian army repelled terrorist attacks in the area of Dadikh village, located along the M5 highway connecting Damascus and Aleppo. There was also fighting in Saraqib's western and north-western outskirts.

The two Turkish soldiers were killed just hours before the ceasefire negotiated between Russia and Turkey was due to enter into force.

The Turkish government launched 'Operation Spring Shield' last week after Syrian Army attacks on terrorist positions killed dozens of Turkish troops in Idlib. According to Moscow, the Turkish soldiers were operating amongst al-Nusra* militants. Ankara later claimed its army had "neutralised" up to 300 Syrian soldiers.

*Jabhat al-Nusra (also known as Jabhat al-Nusra, Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, or al-Qaeda in Syria) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia