Final Israeli Election Results Show Netanyahu Fails to Reach Parliamentary Majority

The preliminary results in Monday's elections showed that Likud won 35 seats in the Knesset, followed by the Blue and White coalition with 32. This is the third time in less than a year that neither party has managed to win a clear majority.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party appears to be the largest party, the country's election results indicate, Haaretz reported.

However, the votes show that the Netanyahu-led bloc failed to secure a 61-seat majority to form a government and was closely followed by Benny Gantz's Kahol Lavan party, reports say.

The Likud party won 58 seats, followed by Benny Gantz's Blue and White coalition with 55.

Monday’s election was the third in 11 months – the first two were in April and September 2019 – and was aimed at putting an end to the political deadlock that has been ongoing since the end of 2018. Likud pulled slightly ahead in both previous votes, but was each time unable to get enough coalition partners to secure the needed majority.

