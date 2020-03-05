Syria's Assad Not Ruling Out Restoring Ties With Turkey if Erdogan Stops 'Supporting Terrorists'

The Syrian president earlier said that there is no enmity between the peoples of the two countries, and the tensions are linked with political interests.

Syrian President Bashar Assad has said in an interview with Rossiya-24 Russian TV channel that he is not ruling out restoring ties with Turkey if Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stops "supporting terrorists".

The statement comes after Assad said that Syrians had not committed any hostile acts against Turkish people and that there is no reason for there to be friction between the two neighbouring countries.

Assad also said that he considered Turkey "Syria’s brotherly nation" and did not understand for which goals Turkish citizens "should die" while fighting in Syria.

The interview with the Bashar Assad was aired on Thursday amid escalating tensions in Idlib. Tensions in the Syrian province worsened after terrorists launched an assault on the positions of Syria’s Armed Forces on 27 February. Syrian troops counterattacked, also hitting Turkish troops deployed there in an airstrike.

As a result, 36 troops died and 30 were injured, prompting Ankara to launch Operation Spring Shield in retaliation and also open its border with the European Union to migrants and refugees.

In February, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Turkey had not fulfilled several key commitments on Idlib, including failing to distinguish between the armed opposition, which is ready for dialogue with the government within the framework of a political process, and terrorists. In turn, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay claimed that Ankara had fulfilled its obligations in Idlib.