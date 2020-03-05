Syrian Army Repelling Terrorists' Attacks on Damascus-Aleppo Highway in Idlib

SARAQIB, Syria (Sputnik) - The Syrian governmental army is repelling terrorists' attacks in the area of Dadikh village, located in Idlib province, at the M5 highway, connecting Damascus and Aleppo, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

Terrorists are making attempts to attack the army's forward positions, mostly those located near Dadikh. Both the highway and the settlements located around Saraqib are coming under fire.

The Syrian army's artillery is firing at terrorists and their equipment.

Fighting is also ongoing in Saraqib's western and north-western outskirts.

The report of the skirmish comes hours after the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, where the two presidents discussed the escalation in Idlib.

During the talks, Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences over the deaths of the Turkish servicemen in the skirmish and noted that nobody, including Syrian troops, knew about their whereabouts.

The situation in north-western Syria recently descended into fighting between government forces and militants, resulting in the deaths of over 30 Turkish troops last week. Turkey responded by targeting Syrian forces and equipment.