Register
09:16 GMT05 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a joint news conference following their talks on the sidelines of the MAKS-2019 International Aviation and Space Show in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Turkish President is on a short working visit in Russia.

    Ceasefire at Stake: Putin and Erdogan to Discuss Idlib Escalation in Moscow

    © AP Photo / Maxim Shipenkov/Pool
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    14262
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107711/32/1077113200_0:217:2870:1831_1200x675_80_0_0_199fa6da4c2b3924fec890230fcc0692.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202003051078479663-ceasefire-at-stake-putin-and-erdogan-to-discuss-idlib-escalation-in-moscow/

    Ankara launched "Operation Spring Shield" last week after Syrian Army attacks on terrorist positions killed up to 33 Turkish servicemen in Idlib. Turkey claimed its troops had been attacked in a military outpost, but, according to Moscow, the soldiers were among al-Nusra militants planning an offensive against the Syrian Army.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin will be holding a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Moscow on Thursday to address the escalating situation in Syria.

    According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the two heads of state are supposed to discuss possible joint measures amid the ongoing crisis in Idlib, where Ankara had previously launched an offensive.

    Addressing a request by the Turkish president to "step aside", leaving Damascus alone against Turkey, he stressed that Russia is the only country that has troops in Syria on a legal basis, adding that the strikes by the Syrian military in Idlib in recent days have been aimed at fighting terrorists.

    A Turkish soldier east of Idlib city in northwestern Syria
    © AFP 2020 / BAKR ALKASEM
    A Turkish soldier east of Idlib city in northwestern Syria

    Russia earlier confirmed its commitment to the 2018 Sochi memorandum, stressing that Turkey had failed to fulfil its obligations. According to the agreement, Ankara was permitted to create military observation posts in Idlib, however, Turkey was also obliged to separate jihadists from other opposition factions in the region and disarm them.

    Turkey, for its part, claims to have fulfilled all of its obligations under the Sochi agreements and instead accused Damascus of violating them by crossing the de-militarisation zones, despite the Syrian Army doing so to repel attacks by terrorists in Idlib.

    The Syrian Army began an offensive in the Idlib de-escalation zone in late 2019 following repeated terrorist attacks on government forces, but after a strike killed Turkish servicemen in the region, Ankara hit the Syrian military, claiming it had "neutralised" up to 300 soldiers and several dozen military vehicles.

    During the talks, which took place in 2018 in Sochi, Russia, Turkey, Syria, and Iran agreed to create several zones of de-escalation, three of them controlled by the Syrian Army and one, located in Idlib Province and parts of neighbouring Hama, Latakia, and Aleppo provinces, controlled by numerous militant groups, most of them part of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham*.

    *Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (also known as Jabhat al-Nusra, Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, or al-Qaeda in Syria) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and other countries.

    Tags:
    Idlib, Moscow, Syria, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Vladimir Putin, Turkey, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Camouflage Ladies: Military Beauty Pageant in Russia
    Camouflage Ladies: Military Beauty Pageant in Russia
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse