Register
07:44 GMT05 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Labourers hang a banner depicting Benny Gantz, leader of Blue and White party, and Israel Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as part of the party's campaign ahead of the upcoming election, in Tel Aviv, Israel February 17, 2020.

    Gantz Needs to Prove He Differs from Netanyahu to Gain Our Support - Arab Israeli Parliamentarian

    © REUTERS / AMMAR AWAD
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    231
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107847/97/1078479703_0:0:3071:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_ea5c33edad6bcbe49e93468abbcbce01.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202003051078479401-gantz-needs-to-prove-he-differs-from-netanyahu-to-gain-our-support---arab-israeli-parliamentarian/

    Although the final results of Israel's third general polls have yet to be announced, there is one player that has the right to celebrate, the Joint Arab List. It received 15 seats, becoming the country's third largest party in the Israeli Parliament, the Knesset.

    Former Chief of Staff and head of the Blue and White party Benny Gantz needs 28 more signatures to be able to form a government.

    For that to happen, he will need the support of the liberal bloc and Avigdor Lieberman's Yisrael Beitenu, who each received 7 seats. He'll also need the backing of the Joint Arab list that in the previous election recommended Gantz for the post of PM to the country's President Reuven Rivlin.

    This time, however, nothing is guaranteed.

    "Our support is not automatic", said Dr Yousef Jabareen, a member of the Knesset from the Joint Arab List. 

    "For us to support them, the Blue and White will need to prove a serious change in their political positions, especially on the issue of peace and equality. Until that happens, I am not sure we will give them the backing, even from the outside".

    When US President Donald Trump announced his "deal of the century" peace plan aimed at resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Gantz flew to Washington to meet Trump and endorse the initiative. He has also pledged support for the notion of extending Israel's sovereignty over the Jordan Valley, which makes up some 30 percent of the predominantly Palestinian West Bank, decisions that were slammed by the List.

    Great Failures:

    That's why, believes Jabareen, the party has largely been "a disappointment that was unable to present a true alternative to Netanyahu", costing them crucial votes.

    Yet they were not the only ones. Many Israelis, who have traditionally associated themselves with left-wing circles, felt equality strong about the Labour-Gesher-Meretz alliance.

    While the merger did speak about equality and human rights, it also included such conservative figures as Orly Levy-Abekasis who was previously part of the hawkish party Yisrael Beitenu, who denied Palestinians their rights.

    "Many got disillusioned with the political stance of Labour and Meretz, especially given the fact that they didn't emphasise some issues that are crucial to Israel's left like the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, the issue of equality, human rights, and democracy", explained Jabareen.

    Reasons for Success:

    In comparison, the Palestinian issue tops the Joint List's agenda but the alliance also concentrates on a number of social issues - important for Jews and Arabs alike - including the fight against poverty, violence, discrimination, and crime.

    It promises to assist weaker sections of Israel's population by introducing a higher minimum wage, significant child and special needs allowances, and works to ensure the rights of all citizens to health, education, work, and welfare.

    This approach won them votes, says Jabareen, including those of the Jewish population.

    "According to our estimates, we received one seat from Jewish voters, and we will work towards increasing this base of supporters in the future".

    But the disappointment with the Gantz-led bloc was not the only reason for their success.

    "The leading factor is the fact that we ran as a united list", explained Jabareen referring to the merger of four Arab parties in 2015 who previously struggled to pass the 3.25 percent threshold. 

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands next to his wife Sara as he waves to supporters following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's election at his Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel March 3, 2020
    © REUTERS / Amir Cohen
    Not Close Enough: Pundits See Few Options for Netanyahu If His Bloc Fails to Gain Majority
    "We face several challenges including the rise of violence and crime, constant discrimination, and exclusion, and we need to put our internal differences aside and get united in the face of these obstacles".

    And there is a fear factor too. "In addition to the fact that Netanyahu has been acting against the Arab community, adopting discriminatory laws against us, he is also promoting the deal of the century plan and this is a new chapter of incitement against our community".

    According to the US initiative, some Arab towns and villages that are now under Israeli control are set to become part of a future Palestinian state meaning that thousands of Arab Israelis will be stripped off their Israeli citizenship.

    "People are threatened by the US peace plan in general and the transfer provision in particular. That's why they gave us their votes to ensure that Netanyahu will not have the 61 seats he needs to be able to form a government".
    Tags:
    Israel's third general election, Israel, Likud Party, Likud Party, Blue and White Party, Benjamin Netanyahu, Benny Gantz
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Camouflage Ladies: Military Beauty Pageant in Russia
    Camouflage Ladies: Military Beauty Pageant in Russia
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse