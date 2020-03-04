Videos of Attack on Syrian Homs and Quneitra Emerge Online

It is not the first time Syrian air space has been violated recently, as on 23 February the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) conducted airstrikes in southern Damascus targeting what they called Islamic Jihad positions in Syria.

Syrian air defence systems are responding to the attacks over the city of Homs and in the southwestern province of Quneitra, Syrian media reported on Wednesday.

"Syrian air defences confront hostile targets in the sky of Homs", Al-Ikhbariya broadcaster said citing its correspondent on the ground.

Another attack in Quneitra has been carried out by Israel from the Golan Heights and the airspace of Lebanon, the broadcaster said.

Videos capturing the attack have been shared on social media.

The Syrian Army has said it would immediately down any aircraft violating the country's airspace.