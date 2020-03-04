Register
00:54 GMT04 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    The UNICEF logo is seen in the German headquarter in Cologne, Germany

    UNICEF Urgently Needs $64Mln for Humanitarian Aid in Yemen - Regional Spokesperson

    © AP Photo / HERMANN J. KNIPPERTZ
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107846/71/1078467182_0:0:1879:1056_1200x675_80_0_0_7eaea11a2be89505041b734ae6a8f776.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202003041078466891-unicef-urgently-needs-64mln-for-humanitarian-aid-in-yemen---regional-spokesperson/

    RIYADH (Sputnik) - UNICEF is in urgent need of $64 million to assist the children in need in conflict-torn Yemen, fund Middle East and North Africa communications chief Juliette Touma said.

    "We urgently need $64 million", Touma said on the sidelines of a humanitarian forum in Saudi Arabia. "It is so important that something continues to come to organizations like UNICEF because the money we use to deliver lifesaving assistance to kids, to families in need, it really makes the situation a little bit better for poor families".

    Touma said, however, that this will not help bring the Yemeni crisis to an end.

    "The solution is not humanitarian", she said. "We do want to continue to deliver assistance to children… but really the solution here, like the situation in Syria and Libya, is a political solution. We do hope that the parties to the conflict go back to the political track… and that the efforts of the UN special envoy yield fruit to basically to bring a peaceful end to this carnage and to this war in Yemen".

    Touma also added that almost every child in Yemen now needs humanitarian assistance, with the number of children requiring aid reaching some 11 million. She noted that the situation in Yemen is especially dire for children because the current conflict in the country comes on the heels of decades of economic stagnation and poverty.

    "All I would say is it could have been much, much, much worse if the UN was not on the ground delivering assistance to kids, the families, to old men, to old women, to men and women in general. The situation is quite desperate. It's really unacceptable that we have children dying of hunger in the 21st century”, she said. “It is time for the guns to go silent in Yemen , for Yemen to be able to get back on its feet, for Yemen to rebuild bit by bit for the sake of children in Yemen”.

    In the meantime, Juliette Touma noted that there are no coronavirus cases currently in Syria and Yemen but the fund is carrying out awareness-raising programs.

    "I could only imagine how catastrophic it would be if we have this virus coming into these countries like Syria, like Yemen", Touma said. "But thankfully, until now, we don't have any cases, and hopefully with the awareness-raising campaigns that we're doing on the ground… especially for hygiene, for washing hands - the virus would not come to these countries".

    The Saudi capital plans to host an international Yemen pledging event on 2 April, which the UN hopes will bring it more money to fund relief efforts in the war-torn country, where 80 percent of the population requires some kind of humanitarian assistance.

    Yemen has been facing a severe humanitarian crisis since 2015, caused by the ongoing military conflict between the government headed by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthi rebel movement, which controls the country’s north, including the capital of Sanaa.

    Tags:
    military conflict, UNICEF, Yemen
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sevastopol Beauty 2020 Anniversary Pageant: Crimea's Most Beautiful Ladies
    Super Tuesday Affray
    Super Tuesday Affray
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse