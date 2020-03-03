Head of Iran's Emergency Medical Services Diagnosed With Coronavirus - Reports

Earlier in the day, the Iranian Health Ministry reported 835 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours with 77 deaths and 2,336 infected.

Iranian ILNA outlet reported on Tuesday that Dr Pirhossein Kollwand, the head of the country's emergency services, has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

Kolivand's "health is good and there is no need for concern", the office said in a statement, according to ILNA.

The report comes hours after the countries health ministry released updated information on coronavirus cases in the country, saying that 835 new cases of coronavirus had been registered in the last 24 hours with 77 deaths and 2,336 infected.

Iran is one of the hardest-hit countries outside China - the birthplace of the virus.

Since being registered in December, the novel coronavirus dubbed the COVID-19, has spread to more than 50 countries, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare a global health emergency.

So far, the virus infected nearly 80,000 people in mainland China, while over 2,800 people died and nearly 40,000 have recovered. According to the latest WHO data, the number of those infected outside China has exceeded 7,000, while over 100 people have died.

