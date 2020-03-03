Syrian Anti-Aircraft Missile Destroys Target Over Homs - Sputnik Correspondent

A source in the army has confirmed to Sputnik correspondent that an unknown object was detected and identified as a threat before being destroyed.

An explosion occurred in the skies above the Syrian town of Homs, caused by the destruction of a target by one of the country's anti-aircraft missiles, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

According to a military source, the Syrian forces detected an unidentified object and successfully destroyed it.

No details on the nature of the target have been provided so far.

Last month, the Syrian armed forces reportedly shot down five unmanned aircraft that had attempted to attack oil refineries in Homs province. Previously, militants shelled an oil-processing plant and three gas stations in the province.

Syrian oil facilities have been experiencing regular drone attacks, and some of the oil refineries are destroyed or not controlled by the government. This has prompted the Syrian oil ministry to announce the launch of two gas fields to maintain the country's energy supply.