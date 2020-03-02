View of the Frontline: Exclusive Photos From the Liberated Syrian City of Saraqib, Idlib

Russian military police forces were deployed to Saraqib in order to ensure security in the city that was recently liberated by the Syrian armed forces from terrorist control.

A Sputnik correspondent visited the Syrian city of Saraqib that was recently liberated by Syrian forces.

The exclusive photos show desolate streets of the city that witnessed intense fighting between Syrian government troops and terrorist forces.

Town of Saraqib, Syria's Idlib Governorate © Sputnik / Basel Shartouh

Empty street in town of Saraqib, Syria's Idlib Governorate © Sputnik / Basel Shartouh

Saraqib © Sputnik / Basel Shartouh

Saraqib © Sputnik / Basel Shartouh

Empty road in Saraqib, Syria's Idlib Governorate © Sputnik / Basel Shartouh

Saraqib © Sputnik / Basel Shartouh

Vehicle is seens on one of the roads in town of Saraqib, Syria's Idlib Governorate © Sputnik / Basel Shartouh 1 / 7 © Sputnik / Basel Shartouh Town of Saraqib, Syria's Idlib Governorate

The city is currently being secured by Syrian troops and Russian military police forces who moved in to help ensure the safety of the city.

The Syrian army first managed to secure Saraqib last month but was driven out by a massive counterattack mounted by terrorist forces, only to finally drive the terrorists back and reclaim the city on 2 March.

Syria began a military operation in Idlib late last year, following repeated attacks by Nusra and other terrorists on its servicemen.