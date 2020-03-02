Russian Military Police Enter Syria's Saraqib to Ensure Security - Defence Ministry

"Taking into consideration how important it is to ensure security and unhampered movement of vehicles and civilians on M4 — M5 highways [connecting Latakia and Saraqib, and Damascus and Aleppo respectively], units of the Russian military police have been deployed to the city of Saraqib, starting 17:00, March 2, 2020," the reconciliation centre said in a statement.
- Town of Saraqib, Syria's Idlib Governorate© Sputnik / Basel Shartouh
On Monday, the Syrian army retained control over Saraqib, a strategically important town located on the intersection of the Aleppo-Damascus and Aleppo-Latakia highways.
For several years, Saraqib was one of the biggest terrorist strongholds in Idlib.
