First Case of Coronavirus Confirmed in Saudi Arabia

According to the country's health ministry, as quoted by the state-run news agency, the infected person had arrived from Iran through Bahrain.

The first case of the novel coronavirus infection has been confirmed in Saudi Arabia, the country's state news agency said, citing the health ministry.

Earlier, the first cases were also confirmed in Jordan, Senegal, Tunisia, the Dominican Republic, the Czech Republic, Scotland and in Rome (while northern Italy has been referred to as the epicentre of the novel virus outbreak in Europe, with more than 1,600 people infected).

In the Middle East, Iran has been a hotbed of the COVID-19 outbreak with more than 60 deaths and at least 600 people infected.

After the new coronavirus was first detected in China in late December, it has since spread to 58 countries. Currently, the global death toll exceeds 3,000 people, with over 89,000 infected.

More than 79,000 people have been infected in China alone and the death toll there stands at more than 2,900 people.