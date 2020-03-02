Israeli Central Election Committee Counts Ballots Following 3rd Election in a Year - Video

Israelis have just finished casting their ballots in the elections - the third in less than a year after votes in April and September didn't lead to either one of the main parties winning a majority or being able to form a coalition.

Israel's Central Election Committee has started counting ballots following the third elections in less than a year as the two rivals, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former armed forces chief Benny Gantz were unable to form a coalition government.

The official turnout is expected to be announced later, but by noon it had reached nearly 28 per cent - the highest at this stage in two decades.

Amid the global spread of the coronavirus, those who returned to Israel from virus-hit countries such as Italy and China voted at special polling stations wearing surgical masks.

