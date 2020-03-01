Register
11:49 GMT01 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    US soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team, fire mortars at known enemy firing positions from a base in the Pech River Valley in Afghanistan's Kunar province, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2009.

    Iranian Foreign Ministry: US ‘Has No Legal Position’ to Ink Peace Agreement With Taliban

    © AP Photo / David Guttenfelder
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    251
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105793/95/1057939521_0:203:3888:2390_1200x675_80_0_0_1ffe98d6ef784972647cf2d2409cec51.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202003011078443164-iranian-foreign-ministry-us-has-no-legal-position-to-ink-peace-agreement-with-taliban/

    On Saturday, the US and the Taliban clinched a landmark peace agreement in Doha, which stipulates the complete withdrawal of US and NATO forces from Afghanistan over a 14 month period, including cutting troop numbers to 8,600 within 135 days.

    The Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday that the US “has no legal position to sign a peace deal [with the Taliban] or to decide the future situation of Afghanistan”.

    The Ministry underscored that they welcome “any development that would contribute to peace and stability” in the South Asian country, but that it can only be achieved through domestic talks and by heeding “the considerations of Afghanistan’s neighbouring countries”.

    Iran “believes the presence of foreign forces in Afghanistan is illegal and is one of the key contributors to war and insecurity in the country”, the Ministry pointed out, adding that they consider the US’ moves “an effort to legitimise” the deployment of its troops in the South Asian nation.

    The statement came after former National Security Adviser John Bolton asserted on his Twitter page that the US-Taliban peace deal poses an “unacceptable risk to America’s civilian population”, slamming the document as “an Obama-style deal”.

    “Legitimising Taliban sends the wrong signal to ISIS [Daesh*] and al-Qaeda* terrorists, and to America's enemies generally”, he tweeted on Saturday.

    President Donald Trump in turn hailed the agreement later on Saturday, pledging that he would personally meet with Taliban leaders “in the not so distant future”.

    Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the leader of the Taliban delegation, signs an agreement with Zalmay Khalilzad, U.S. envoy for peace in Afghanistan, at a signing agreement ceremony between members of Afghanistan's Taliban and the U.S. in Doha, Qatar February 29, 2020.
    © REUTERS / IBRAHEEM AL OMARI
    Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the leader of the Taliban delegation, signs an agreement with Zalmay Khalilzad, U.S. envoy for peace in Afghanistan, at a signing agreement ceremony between members of Afghanistan's Taliban and the U.S. in Doha, Qatar February 29, 2020.

    He also called on neighbouring countries to help maintain stability in Afghanistan, following an agreement which suggests a full withdrawal of all foreign troops from the nation, including US forces. Responding to Bolton’s criticism, POTUS recalled that the former National Security Adviser had “had his chance” in Afghanistan, which he had never used.

    “He was here for a year. He could have done something better - I was all ears, and he wasn't able to do that,” Trump said.

    US-Taliban Peace Agreement

    He spoke after the long-awaited US-Taliban peace accord was inked in the Qatari capital Doha earlier on Saturday.

    In line with the deal, Washington promised “to reduce the number of US military forces in Afghanistan to 8,600 and implement other commitments in the US-Taliban agreement within 135 days of the announcement of this joint declaration and the US-Taliban deal”, according to a joint statement issued shortly before the signing of the accord. 

    The residual US, allied and coalition forces will pull out within the remaining nine-and-a-half months, whereby all military bases will be abandoned.

    Up to 5000 Taliban prisoners will be released from prisons by 10 March, the first day of intra-Afghan talks, while the remaining prisoners will be freed within the next three months, according to the agreement.

    The Taliban in turn is obliged to keep such terrorist groups as al-Qaeda from using Afghan soil to threaten the security of the US and its allies.

    *Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State), al-Qaeda, terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other countries

    Related:

    US Killed More Civilians in Afghanistan Than the Taliban – Shocking UN Report
    ‘Usually There’s a Ceasefire’: Few Signs Point to Success of Any US-Taliban Peace Deal
    Afghan Civil War to Rage On Despite US-Taliban ‘Peace’ Deal - Analysts
    ‘We Will Continue Our Fight’: Taliban Commander Vows No Peace With Kabul Despite US Deal
    Tags:
    forces, stability, peace, situation, peace deal, Taliban, Afghanistan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 February
    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 February
    VP vs. the Virus
    VP vs. the Virus
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse