4.6-Magnitude Quake Hits Turkish Elazig Province - AFAD

A 4.6-magnitude quake hit Turkey's Elazig province on Saturday, the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Department (AFAD) reported.

Seismologists said that the quake occurred at a depth of 8 kilometres in the Sivrice district of the Elazig province at 15:58 local time.

No injuries or damage have been reported so far.

On 24 January, forty people were killed and dozens more injured when a strong 6.8-magnitude quake struck the Elazig province, also close to the city of Sivrice.