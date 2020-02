Taliban Orders Fighters to Halt Attacks Ahead of US Agreement - Spokesman

The negotiators from the United States and the Taliban are meeting in Doha, Qatar to sign an accord that envisages the timetable of the US withdrawing some of its 13,000 troops. The Taliban, in turn, is expected to sever ties with all extremist groups and prevent the territories of Afghanistan from becoming havens for militants.

The Taliban has commanded its fighters to refrain from any attacks on the eve of the signing of an accord with the United States, Reuters quoted a spokesman for the Taliban, Zabiullah Mujahid, as saying.

"The biggest thing is that we hope the US remains committed to its promises during the negotiations," Mujahid said.

The anticipated US-Taliban peace agreement is expected to be signed later in the day in Doha after a week-long halt of violence that is currently in place in Afghanistan.

Trump previously underlined that if the Taliban and the Afghan government live up to the commitments, it will pave way for ending the war in Afghanistan and bringing US troops home.

A source had previously revealed that the deal will include guarantees that no international terrorist groups or individuals from Afghanistan will pose a threat to the security of the United States and its allies, and set the schedule for the withdrawal of all US and coalition forces from the country. Moreover, it is expected to state that intra-Afghan negotiations and talks between the Taliban and the Afghan-inclusive team of negotiators have resulted in a political agreement.