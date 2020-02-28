NATO Calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Syria's Idlib Province - Stoltenberg

Ankara previously claimed it destroyed multiple war machines and neutralised over 300 Syrian servicemen in Idlib after Syrian strikes caused the deaths of Turkish soldiers.

"Allies condemn the continued indiscriminate airstrikes by the Syrian regime and Russia in Idlib province. I call on them to stop their offensive, to respect international law and to back UN efforts for a peaceful solution. "This dangerous situation may be de-escalated, and we urge an immediate return to the 2018 ceasefire", Stoltenberg said during a press conference.

Moreover, the NATO secretary-general condemned Syria's airstrikes that killed Turkish soldiers and offered his condolences to Ankara, expressing solidarity with Turkey.

© REUTERS / Khalil Ashawi A Turkish soldier walks near Turkish military vehicles in Hazano near Idlib, Syria, February 11, 2020

The alliance, however, expressed no intentions to take part in the conflict.

At the same time, Stoltenberg urged Moscow and Damascus to halt their airstrikes as numerous migrants gathered at the European borders, seeking to leave Turkey amid the ongoing crisis.

At least 33 Turkish servicemen were killed in a Syrian airstrike in Idlib on Thursday, amid escalating tensions in the last stronghold of jihadists in Syria. The Russian Ministry of Defence stated that the Turkish troops were among armed militants who attempted to advance against the Syrian army.