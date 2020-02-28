Register
11:19 GMT28 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz speaks at the party's headquarters following the announcement of exit polls during Israel's parliamentary election in Tel Aviv, Israel September 18, 2019

    Netanyahu Rival Fires Adviser, Who Allegedly Called Him 'Danger to Israel' Ahead of 2 March Vote

    © REUTERS / Amir Cohen
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107842/96/1078429667_0:0:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_2058290a28db089bd5c7871282a290bd.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202002281078429707-netanyahu-rival-fires-adviser-who-allegedly-called-him-danger-to-israel-ahead-of-2-march-vote/

    Blue and White came close to outperforming Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud during the last snap general election. However, neither Blue and White, nor Likud managed to form the form a government in the following months and now the country is going for third general election in less than a year scheduled on 2 March.

    Head of the Blue and White alliance, Benny Gantz, has fired his campaign adviser,Yisrael Bachar, after a scandalous recording of him allegedly calling Gantz a "danger to Israel" was published by Israeli Channel 12. His firing comes despite the party itself coming to the defence of Bachar, who slammed the incident with the published recording, calling it a "despicable act" of libel.

    "Bachar fell into a planned ambush which included personal exploitation, use of inappropriate means, and fraud - which will be dealt with via the judicial system. The political sources' manipulative involvement will also be revealed soon", the Blue and White alliance stated.

    Yisrael Bachar himself slammed the publication of the recording, deeming it "part of a fraud campaign" and promised that the incident will be dealt with at a later date. He also accepted Gantz's decision to sack him noting that its serves the purpose of "completing Blue and White's election process". The adviser also praised his now former boss' candidacy in stark contrast with the statements heard on the scandalous recording.

    "Gantz is a worthy and moral leader who has contributed much to strengthening the State of Israel's security - as a solder, as a commander, and as the IDF Chief of Staff. He is a leader who knows how to deal with the challenges facing the State of Israel", Bachar said.

    The former adviser was not the only one affected by the recording's publication. Israeli lawmaker from the Blue and White alliance, Omer Yankelevitch, was allegedly quoted by Bachar as calling Gantz "stupid and completely incompetent" in the recording. Yankelevitch has since spoken with Gantz on the matter, claiming she never said such a thing.

    The Blue and White alliance's key rival in the upcoming election, Likud didn't miss the opportunity to get in a few punches, claiming that Bachar was right about Gantz, who, in Likud's opinion, is not worthy of becoming prime minister and is "a danger to Israel's security" for allegedly being incapable of standing up to Iran.

    A man walks by election campaign billboards showing Israeli Prime Minister and head of the Likud party Benjamin Netanyahu, left, alongside the Blue and White party leaders, from left to right, Moshe Yaalon, Benny Gantz, Yair Lapid and Gabi Ashkenazi, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, April 7, 2019. Hebrew on billboards reads, left Strong Likud strong Israel on the right Every vote matters, win Blue and White. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
    © AP Photo / Oded Balilty
    Gantz No Different Than Netanyahu But He's The Lesser of Two Evils - Palestinian Scholars

    Snap general elections, set for 2 March, will be the third in a less than a year for Israel, since no party managed to either gain a majority or build a coalition government after two votes in 2019.

    Related:

    ‘Egos Are So Big’: Netanyahu, Gantz to Waste Millions Competing for Right-Wing Votes Again
    Netanyahu's Rival Benny Gantz to Hold Private Meeting With Trump Ahead of Mideast Peace Plan Reveal
    Gantz Calls for Jordan Valley Annexation, 'Hopes Trump Releases Peace Plan Soon'
    Trump Reportedly Wants Both Netanyahu and Gantz to Work on 'Deal of the Century'
    ‘Mein Trumpf': Netanyahu Reportedly Wants Gantz to Sack Aide Who Likened POTUS to Hitler
    Gantz No Different Than Netanyahu But He's The Lesser of Two Evils - Palestinian Scholars
    Tags:
    Election, recording, scandal, Blue and White alliance, Benny Gantz, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Farewell to Sports: Russian Tennis Legend Sharapova Finishes Her Career
    Farewell to Sports: Russian Tennis Legend Sharapova Finishes Her Career
    VP vs. the Virus
    VP vs. the Virus
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse