Israeli Drone Strike Kills Civilian in Syrian Golan Heights – Report

Damascus reported numerous airstrikes conducted by Israel on Syrian territory over the past few years, with Tel Aviv officially claiming responsibility for some of them. Israel claims that it attacks positions of Iranian forces allegedly present in the country, and plotting attacks against the Jewish state.

Syrian state media have reported that an unidentified Israeli drone has landed a strike in Quneitra Governorate in the Syrian portion of the Golan Heights, killing a civilian in the process. The airstrike hit a car moving south of the city of Hader and killed its owner, a local named Imad Tawi. It's so far unclear why and if the Israeli drone targeted this specific Syrian civilian.

Last time the Israeli Air Force had attacked Syrian territories on 23 February, supposedly the country's air defences were repelling "hostile targets" near Damascus, according to the SANA news agency. The Israeli Defence Forces later confirmed the attack but claimed to have targeted positions of the Islamic Jihad group in Syria.

Iran denies sending any troops beyond military advisers, who have been helping Damascus fight off terrorist threats, such as Daesh*. Both the Syrian and Iranian governments have harshly condemned these attacks.

