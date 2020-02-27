Iranian Vice-President Contracts Coronavirus – Reports

TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran has 245 confirmed cases of infection with the COVID-19 disease, including 26 virus-associated deaths. The Islamic Republic’s deputy health minister tested positive for the virus earlier this week.

The Iranian vice president for women and family affairs, Masoumeh Ebtekar, has come down with the new strain of coronavirus, media reported Thursday.

"Ms. Ebtekar showed signs of infection with coronavirus and was tested. The results came back positive", her adviser was quoted as saying by the state news agency IRNA.

Earlier in the day, the head of Iran's Parliamentary Security and Foreign Relations Commission Mojtaba Zonnour said he had tested positive for coronavirus. Another lawmaker, Mahmoud Sadeghi, previously wrote on Twitter that his corona test had been positive.

The coronavirus, officially named COVID-19, originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December and has so far infected more than 82,200 people, resulting in the deaths of over 2,800 people. Over a third of those who have contracted the disease have since recovered, including more than 2,820 people over the last 24 hours.