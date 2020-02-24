IDF: Rocket Sirens Sound Off in Several Communities in Southern Israel

The Israel Defense Force confirmed via Twitter that various alarms were activated in the area, noting that the matter was being reviewed by officials.
— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 24, 2020
According to the Jerusalem Post, sirens were initiated in the Ein Hashlosha, Kissifum and Nirim communities. Citing Palestinian reports, the Post reported that Israeli officials had shuttered the Kerem Shalom Crossing and the Gaza fishing zone as a result of the latest developments.
Local media reports indicate that municipalities in southern Israel have opted to cancel school for Tuesday in light ongoing rocket launches.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
