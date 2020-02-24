Register
19:13 GMT24 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Turkish military vehicles are seen in Hazano near Idlib, Syria, February 11, 2020

    Obama’s Syria Envoy Says Only Thing That Can Prevent US Intervention in Syria is Turkish ‘Safe Zone’

    © REUTERS / KHALIL ASHAWI
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107829/45/1078294574.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202002241078396439-obamas-syria-envoy-says-only-thing-that-can-prevent-us-intervention-in-syria-is-turkish-safe-zone/

    Tensions in Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone exploded earlier this month after a Syrian artillery strike hit a Turkish observation post, killing several Turkish troops and prompting threats of a full-scale response by Ankara.

    “The best option” which doesn’t involve direct US military intervention in Syria would be a “safe zone” “located on the Syrian side of the Turkish border that is defended by Turkish artillery, missile, and antiaircraft systems located on the Turkish side of the border,” Robert Ford, former US ambassador to Syria has written.

    In an op-ed in foreign Affairs, Ford, who served as US envoy to Syria from 2010 to 2014, and who helped incite the protests against the Assad government which later turned violent, cited the dreadful humanitarian situation in Idlib. He suggested that if the Syrian Army “captured” the region’s civilians it would arrest or simply kill them. “When Assad’s forces reach the Turkish border, the grim fate of the refugees will be sealed unless Turkey allows them to cross,” he warned.

    Praising Turkey’s operations in Syria, Ford claimed that Ankara was simply “unable to absorb another wave of refugees of this scale,” and argued the only thing that may be holding it back from a full-scale offensive against Damascus is the “Russian warplanes [that] control the skies over western Syria.”

    Under his ‘safe zone’ concept, Ford suggests Turkey could shoot down Syrian aircraft from within Turkey’s borders, and attack Syrian ground forces approaching the safe zone “with artillery and rocket fire, coordinating with Syrian opposition fighters.” (Ford doesn’t mention that the ‘opposition fighters’ operating in Idlib include the Nusra Front,* i.e. the Syrian offshoot of al-Qaeda,* and other Islamist fundamentalist terrorists).
    Rebels from al-Qaida affiliated Jabhat al-Nusra, as they sit on a truck full of ammunition, at Taftanaz air base, that was captured by the rebels, in Idlib province, northern Syria
    © AP Photo / Edlib News Network ENN, File
    Rebels from al-Qaida affiliated Jabhat al-Nusra, as they sit on a truck full of ammunition, at Taftanaz air base, that was captured by the rebels, in Idlib province, northern Syria

    Ford says his “safe zone” “could be less than ten miles [16 km] deep – only as far as the Turkish military could reliably cover from its side of the border.”

    Admitting that his former boss, President Obama, rejected the idea of a Syria safe zone in the 2010s amid fears of getting into a war with Russia, Ford nevertheless argued that Washington and Ankara should sweep their problems under the rug and “stand by Turkey if its forces defend a safe zone just inside Syria.” He added that NATO must make clear to Moscow that the bloc would “defend its member states’ borders.”

    Russian pilots of the Su-34 at the Hmeimim base in Syria. (File)
    © Sputnik / Dmitriy Vinogradov
    Russian pilots of the Su-34 at the Hmeimim base in Syria. (File)

    'US Should Support al-Qaeda'

    This isn’t the first time President Obama’s former envoy has come up with such a ‘non-conventional’ strategy for Syria. In 2015, Ford joined former Obama CIA director David Patraeus in calling on the US to work with al-Nusra to fight both Daesh (ISIS)* and the Syrian government. Later, he suggested that the US should prop up jihadist groups and allow them to participate in the peace process. Ford quit from his job as ambassador in 2014 over Obama’s handling of the Syrian conflict.

    Once characterized as the chief architect of the US regime change strategy in Syria, Ford admitted in 2015 that Washington had already “looked the other way while the Nusra Front and armed groups on the ground, some of which are getting help from the US, have coordinated in military operations against the [Assad] regime.”

    * Banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Blini is in the Air: Traditional Slavic Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse