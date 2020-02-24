Two Cases of Coronavirus Reported in Oman

This comes after several countries closed their borders with Iran following the announcement that eight people had died from the new infection in the city of Qom.

Two cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in Oman, the country's television said, citing the health ministry.

According to the report, the two Omani women diagnosed with the disease had been to Iran. They are currently in a stable condition, the broadcaster added.

Oman has halted all flights to Iran over the coronavirus outbreak, the TV report also said.

On Sunday, several countries, including Iraq, Turkey and Pakistan, closed their borders with Iran amid reports that eight people had died from the infection in the city of Qom.

MORE TO FOLLOW